Chelsea Manalo catches Tyra Banks’ attention ahead of Miss Universe 2024

Chelsea Manalo, the Philippines’ representative for Miss Universe 2024, has caught the eye of Tyra Banks, the iconic supermodel and former host of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Banks, known for her influential role in the modeling industry, commented twice on Manalo’s recent Instagram posts as the beauty queen ramps up her campaign for the international pageant. In one of Manalo’s headshots, Banks praised her with an encouraging “Get it, girl!” Meanwhile, in another post featuring close-up portraits, Banks added, “Work!!!”

The superstar model’s comments delighted Manalo, who took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement, expressing her gratitude and joy at Banks’ support.

With the Miss Universe 2024 competition fast approaching, Manalo’s growing international support is a promising boost as she prepares to represent the Philippines on the world stage.