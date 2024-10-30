EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chelsea Manalo in ‘Golden Filipiniana’ upon Mexico arrival for Miss Universe 2024

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: @manalochelsea/IG

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo was in a dazzling gold modern Filipiniana – a creation of renowned designer Cary Santiago – as she arrived in Mexico to compete in the 73rd Miss Universe competition.

“HOLA, MEXICO! Our Queen, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo has touched down and is ready to take on the Universe,” the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced.

“I couldn’t sleep because I was so excited to be here,” Manalo said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by manalochelsea (@manalochelsea)

Manalo had spent time in Los Angeles, USA preparing for the competition. The beauty queen from Bulacan extended her gratitude to supporters back home.

“I hope you’ll keep supporting me all the way to the finals as we go for that next crown,” she said.

Manalo is bidding for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe title.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 13 1

Vatican introduces anime mascot ‘Luce’ for Jubilee Year 2025

2 hours ago
pagasa 4

‘Leon’ now a destructive super typhoon – PAGASA

3 hours ago
Senator Koko Pimentel

Pimentel: Senate records open to public; international bodies can request true copies

3 hours ago
EJ Obiena

EJ Obiena cleared for comeback after recovering from injury

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button