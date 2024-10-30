Chelsea Manalo in ‘Golden Filipiniana’ upon Mexico arrival for Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo was in a dazzling gold modern Filipiniana – a creation of renowned designer Cary Santiago – as she arrived in Mexico to compete in the 73rd Miss Universe competition.

“HOLA, MEXICO! Our Queen, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo has touched down and is ready to take on the Universe,” the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced.

“I couldn’t sleep because I was so excited to be here,” Manalo said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manalochelsea (@manalochelsea)

Manalo had spent time in Los Angeles, USA preparing for the competition. The beauty queen from Bulacan extended her gratitude to supporters back home.

“I hope you’ll keep supporting me all the way to the finals as we go for that next crown,” she said.

Manalo is bidding for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe title.