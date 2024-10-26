BINI donates P1 million to victims of severe tropical storm ‘Kristine’

P-pop girl group BINI will be donating P1 million to the victims of severe tropical storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The donation will be coming from their recently-held concert “Grand BINIverse,” the group announced during the “Tulong-tulong Hanggang Dulo,” an online donation drive initiated by ABS-CBN.

“Bilang tulong ng BINI at ABS-CBN sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Kristine, kami po ay magdo-donate ng P1 million sa aming ‘Grand BINIverse’ concert para matulungan po namin ang mga nasalantang kababayan po namin,” Jhoanna Robles said.

The nation’s girl group leader also said it was their way of giving back for the support they receive from their fans.

“Ang halagang ito ay maging panimula po sana ng mga donasyon sa ABS-CBN Foundation. Magtulungan po tayo para makatulong sa mga kababayan,” she said.

Several ABS-CBN celebrities also participated in the fundraising event including Anne Curtis, AC Bonifacio, KD Estrada, and Amy Perez.