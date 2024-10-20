Charo Santos-Concio now a PH Air Force Reservist

Former ABS-CBN CEO Charo Santos-Concio has achieved a new milestone as she officially becomes a Philippine Air Force Reservist.

The “Batang Quiapo” actress shared the news on Instagram, announcing she graduated from the Philippine Air Force Reservist training, along with a photo of her in uniform while holding a certificate.

“It’s never too late to start something new, to challenge yourself, and to keep on growing. Today marks my graduation from the PAF Reservist training—a journey that was as rewarding as it was challenging,” the 68-year-old veteran actress said.

“There were moments when I doubted myself, wondering if I could meet the demands, but I embraced every challenge, pushed forward, and found joy in each step of the process,” Santos-Concio added.

She added that her experience during the training gave her a deeper sense of purpose and a renewed love for the country.

“Spending these past few weeks alongside my fellow reservists has been an honor, and I hope my story encourages you to pursue your passions, face your fears, and keep moving forward. No matter where you are in life, know that growth is always possible,” she wrote in her caption.