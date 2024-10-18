One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson mourns bandmate Liam Payne following tragic death

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has shared an emotional tribute to his late bandmate, Liam Payne, following Payne’s tragic death in Argentina.

In a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of the two on stage together, Tomlinson described Liam as “a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this,” Tomlinson expressed, adding, “Liam was somebody I looked up to every day.”

He praised Payne’s exceptional talents as a songwriter, lauding his “great sense of melody” and calling him “the most vital part of One Direction” for his perfect pitch, stage presence, and songwriting gifts.

Tomlinson, who formed One Direction alongside Liam, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan in 2010, reminisced about the early days of their friendship.

“I was only 18, and Liam was just 16 when we met. I was instantly amazed by his voice,” he wrote. Reflecting on their years together, he added, “I got the chance to see the kind brother I’d longed for all my life.”

In his message, Tomlinson expressed gratitude for Payne’s influence on the band and shared his deep sense of loss, stating, “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life, but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.”

He also fondly recalled their private moments, like “speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the amazing memories we had together.”

Tomlinson ended his tribute with a promise to be “the uncle” to Payne’s young son, Bear, saying he would “tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

In a final farewell, he wrote: “Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well.”

Payne tragically fell to his death from a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, October 17, a shocking event that sent waves of grief through the music industry.

Celebrities including Charlie Puth and Paris Hilton expressed their condolences, while Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, shared a broken heart emoji in response to the news, writing, “Just a boy.”

Late Thursday, One Direction released a joint statement, saying they were “completely devastated by Liam’s death.”

While Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson have each shared personal messages, Niall Horan has yet to comment publicly.