GMA Sparkle takes responsibility for Julie Anne San Jose’s church performance

The Sparkle GMA Artist Center has issued an official statement addressing Julie Anne San Jose’s church performance in Mindoro, which was deemed “inappropriate” by social media users.

The talent agency took full responsibility, saying that San Jose only performed her duties as a singer and it was their job to “coordinate and clear details with the organizers.”

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center takes full responsibility for Julie Anne’s attendance at this event. It is our job to coordinate and clear details with the organizers and relay the instructions to our artist,” the statement read.

“Julie Anne only fulfilled her duties and commitment as a true professional,” it added.

San Jose received backlash from the netizens over her viral video performing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” at the Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish Church in Mindoro.

The management also apologized to those offended by the performance, and noted that the San Jose is a devout Catholic and has no intention to disrespect its members.

Meanwhile, San Jose also issued a public apology for the “distress” caused by her performance.

“I am offering my apologies. Even though my only intentions were to share joy and to give support to the church through the benefit concert, many have felt offended about the incident I was in and with my performance which caused distress. I truly, sincerely apologize.. This is a lesson learned and it is assured that it will not be repeated,” she said.

“I am not perfect but please know that I have strong beliefs and my faith is unbreakable and cannot be shaken,” the artist added.