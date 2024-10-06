EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo kick off “Hello, Love, Again” tour

Photo courtesy: starcinema/IG

Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo were all smiles as they kicked off their “Hello, Love, Again” tour with a mall show in Ayala Malls Solenad, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The Kapuso actor shared a photo of the two on Instagram ahead of their appearance, where both actors wore white shirts featuring the title of their upcoming film.

 

In an interview on GMA News, the pair expressed excitement over their first mall show together.

“This is our first ever mall show, marami pang masusunod,” Kathryn said in an interview with Aubrey Carampel.

“Grabe ang daming tao ngayon on a Saturday, we’re very excited to see them,” she added. The duo also teased the audience with the upcoming reveal of the official movie poster.

“We’re very excited na makita ng Kapuso and Kapamilya ang poster natin,” Alden said. “Ngayon namin nararamdaman na it’s really happening,” he added. Earlier in the week, Kathryn visited GMA Network Center alongside Alden to promote “Hello, Love, Again.”

Set five years after their time as struggling OFWs in Hong Kong, the two meet again in Canada. Fans were left intrigued by a teaser showing Joy ordering coffee from Ethan under the name “Marie” and saying, “Joy is gone.”

