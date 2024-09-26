‘A dream come true’: Kim Chiu tears up as she receives Seoul International Drama award

Filipina actress-host Kim Chiu became emotional during her acceptance speech on Wednesday, September 25, at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, as she expressed her appreciation for the support of her fans and acknowledged the people to whom she owes her success over the years.

“With pride and honor, I want to express my gratitude to the incredible people who have made this moment possible,” Kim said, ultimately dedicating her Outstanding Asian Award to the late Deo Endrinal, whom she regarded as her “boss, mentor, and a dear friend.”

Kim was recognized for her role in Linlang, an ABS-CBN drama series where she played the character Juliana Alcantara-Lualhati.

In an Instagram post, Kim also said that she was “beyond grateful to be recognized as the Most Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024,” adding that it was an honor for her to represent the Philippines on an international stage. She won in the online voting (Philippines category) with 65.03% of the votes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) “Such a whirlwind of emotions– disbelief, excitement, and overwhelming gratitude. This surreal moment feels like a dream come true, surrounded by so much talent and celebration. Also, a reminder of the hard work and support that got me here,” she captioned in another social media post. Kim was among the other Outstanding Asian Star awardees, which included South Korea’s Kim Hye-yoon, Singapore’s Desmond Tan, Thailand’s Win Metawin, and Malaysia’s Siti Saleha.