Marian Rivera’s ‘Balota’ to be featured at international film festival in US

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado5 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: @gmapictures/IG

The film Balota, which earned actress Marian Rivera her first Best Actress award, will be having its international premiere at the 44th Hawaii International Film Festival in the US.

According to GMA Pictures, Balota will be shown in Hawaii on October 6 and 12 at the Consolidated Theaters Kahala and on October 21 at the Lanai Theater at Hale Keaka.

Tickets are available through the theater’s website.

The Cinemalaya 2024 box office hit will return to Philippine cinemas on October 16 with a new cut, GMA Pictures said.

Balota follows Rivera’s character, Teacher Emmy, who is forced to escape with the final copy of the election results and must outsmart those intent on disrupting the election.

