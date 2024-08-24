EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista responds to bashers over her dog’s diamond necklace

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 mins ago

Heart Evangelista's dog Panda wearing Bulgari necklace. Courtesy: Heart Evangelista

Actress Heart Evangelista fired back at netizens bashing her for making her dog Panda wear a Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace.

“Heiress,” Heart captioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Some netizens have criticized Heart for letting her dog wear an expensive necklace estimated to be worth PHP 11 million.

“Sobrang out of touch ni Heart Evangelista! If you own an P11.9 million necklace, maybe think twice before letting a dog wear it and flaunting it on social media,” one user wrote.

“Flexing the Bulgari when Filipinos are told they can survive on a daily food allowance of P64. Poor taste!” another netizen commented.

Some critics attacked Heart for flaunting the diamond necklace, suggesting she did it in response to not securing the Bulgari ambassadorship. “Yung di mo nakuha ambassadorship so you cant do anything about it but go this low. Masakit?” one netizen wrote.

However, in an Instagram live session, the actress explained why Panda is wearing the Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace.

“I own the necklace, you know. I can do whatever I want, then pull it out. Basically, Panda owns the necklace. So, hindi siya loan. So, she can do whatever she wants with it,” she said.

“So, Panda is my most spoiled baby girl. So, I don’t understand why people are making it such ano… that I put diamonds on her,” she added.

“These are aspins or rescued dogs, they deserve the world… So, we’d like to alleviate their look, and, why not? I mean, siya naman ang totoong taga-pagmana,” Heart said. “Minana niya ‘yon. So, she can do whatever she wants. I don’t understand what the deal is, like, ‘di ba?”

Meanwhile, some netizens found the photo of Panda with the luxury necklace amusing and even supported Heart.

“Nothing is disrespectful here. I am a fur parent too. I won’t mind letting my dogs wear expensive jewelry because I love them,” one netizen wrote.

“Nung naghermes si Panda okay lang tpos ngayong bvlgari dami nagreact?” another commented.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Rodrigo Duterete and Quiboloy 1

Rodrigo Duterte speaks out amid search for Quiboloy

1 hour ago
mpox rash

PH eyes smallpox vaccine for mpox protection

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

DMW Secretary assures OFWs in Lebanon: Gov’t ready to assist if crisis escalates

8 hours ago
Erik Santos

‘Prince of Pop’ Erik Santos shares why he’s excited to perform in Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button