Heart Evangelista responds to bashers over her dog’s diamond necklace

Actress Heart Evangelista fired back at netizens bashing her for making her dog Panda wear a Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace.

“Heiress,” Heart captioned.

Some netizens have criticized Heart for letting her dog wear an expensive necklace estimated to be worth PHP 11 million.

“Sobrang out of touch ni Heart Evangelista! If you own an P11.9 million necklace, maybe think twice before letting a dog wear it and flaunting it on social media,” one user wrote.

“Flexing the Bulgari when Filipinos are told they can survive on a daily food allowance of P64. Poor taste!” another netizen commented.

Some critics attacked Heart for flaunting the diamond necklace, suggesting she did it in response to not securing the Bulgari ambassadorship. “Yung di mo nakuha ambassadorship so you cant do anything about it but go this low. Masakit?” one netizen wrote.

However, in an Instagram live session, the actress explained why Panda is wearing the Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace.

“I own the necklace, you know. I can do whatever I want, then pull it out. Basically, Panda owns the necklace. So, hindi siya loan. So, she can do whatever she wants with it,” she said.

“So, Panda is my most spoiled baby girl. So, I don’t understand why people are making it such ano… that I put diamonds on her,” she added.

“These are aspins or rescued dogs, they deserve the world… So, we’d like to alleviate their look, and, why not? I mean, siya naman ang totoong taga-pagmana,” Heart said. “Minana niya ‘yon. So, she can do whatever she wants. I don’t understand what the deal is, like, ‘di ba?”

Meanwhile, some netizens found the photo of Panda with the luxury necklace amusing and even supported Heart.

“Nothing is disrespectful here. I am a fur parent too. I won’t mind letting my dogs wear expensive jewelry because I love them,” one netizen wrote.

“Nung naghermes si Panda okay lang tpos ngayong bvlgari dami nagreact?” another commented.