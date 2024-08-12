EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dingdong Dantes proud of Marian Rivera’s Best Actress win at Cinemalaya 2024

Staff Report

Screengrabbed at @marianrivera and @gmapictures/IG

Dingdong Dantes is beaming with pride after his wife, Marian Rivera, won the Best Actress award at Cinemalaya 2024.

On Instagram, the Kapuso Primetime King shared a joyful photo of Marian taken shortly after she delivered her acceptance speech. “My seatmate, Cinemalaya 2024’s Best Actress,” Dingdong captioned the post, adding, “Fresh from her acceptance speech. I am so proud of you, my wife.”

 

Dingdong also took to Facebook to share more photos of Marian receiving her award, stating that “proud is an understatement.”

Marian won the Best Actress award for her role as Teacher Emmy in the film “Balota,” which she shared with Gabby Padillo for “Kono Basho.” “Balota,” written and directed by Kip Oebanda and co-produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Entertainment Group, has received widespread acclaim, largely due to Marian’s exceptional performance.

In “Balota,” Marian showcased a new side of her acting talent, delivering an unconventional and deglamorized portrayal that left audiences impressed.

The film tells the story of a land-grabbing tycoon and a former male sexy actor locked in a fierce mayoral race in a small town. When violence erupts, her character flees into the forest with a ballot box containing the last copy of the election results.

Marian’s versatile performance in “Balota” has earned her accolades and further solidified her reputation as one of the industry’s most talented actresses.

