YouTube star Ninong Ry shares impact of Carina flood

Content creator Ninong Ry shared the impact of the flood triggered by Typhoon Carina in Malabon.

In his social media posts, Ninong Ry shared photos and videos on how his personal belongings were damaged by flood waters.

Among the tools damaged by the flood include his kitchen which serves as his studio, computer gadgets, and his garage.

Ninong Ry however remains to be positive.

“Baha update. I’m trying my best to stay positive pero habang palubog ng palubog ang itlog ko, pahirap ng pahirap,” he said.

