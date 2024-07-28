EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kim Chiu hailed as Outstanding Asian Star at 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: @starmagicphils/IG

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was hailed as the Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) this year.

The “Linlang” star announced the news on her Instagram account, sharing a photo of the letter inviting her to receive the award in South Korea this September.

“I got the news today! I am lost for words… beyond thankful, grateful, and extremely happy!!! I can’t believe this is happening,” Chiu wrote in her caption.

Chiu also thanked her fans, Dreamscape, and ABS-CBN for supporting her.

“My heart is full!!! MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO! KOREA HERE I COME! Sa SOUTH HA? Hihi… PHILIPPINES REPRESENT!” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

Chiu surpassed five other Asian stars during the global voting for SDA on the Idol Champ app from June 15 to July 14.

Among them are Thai actors Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen from Netflix’s “Ready, Set, Love” and Poompat Iam-samang from the Korean remake drama “Start-Up”; Malaysian representative actress Emily Chan, Singaporean award-winning actor Desmond Tan, and Indonesia’s actress Ochi Rosdiana.

SDA 2024 will be held on September 25 in KBS Hall, Seoul, South Korea.

 

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Carlos Yulo

Carlos Yulo qualifies for 3 Paris Olympic gymnastic events

32 seconds ago
Parking

Abu Dhabi extends paid parking zones to new areas

27 mins ago
mp bini jhoanna

BINI Jhoanna skips world’s biggest K-pop festival due to health issues

3 hours ago
driving car

RTA advises drivers using Emirates Road to expect traffic delays until August 31

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button