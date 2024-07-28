Kim Chiu hailed as Outstanding Asian Star at 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was hailed as the Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) this year.

The “Linlang” star announced the news on her Instagram account, sharing a photo of the letter inviting her to receive the award in South Korea this September.

“I got the news today! I am lost for words… beyond thankful, grateful, and extremely happy!!! I can’t believe this is happening,” Chiu wrote in her caption.

Chiu also thanked her fans, Dreamscape, and ABS-CBN for supporting her.

“My heart is full!!! MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO! KOREA HERE I COME! Sa SOUTH HA? Hihi… PHILIPPINES REPRESENT!” she added.

Chiu surpassed five other Asian stars during the global voting for SDA on the Idol Champ app from June 15 to July 14.

Among them are Thai actors Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen from Netflix’s “Ready, Set, Love” and Poompat Iam-samang from the Korean remake drama “Start-Up”; Malaysian representative actress Emily Chan, Singaporean award-winning actor Desmond Tan, and Indonesia’s actress Ochi Rosdiana.

SDA 2024 will be held on September 25 in KBS Hall, Seoul, South Korea.