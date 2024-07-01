Anne Curtis mourns death of 11-year-old cat Mogwai

Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis mourns the passing of her fur baby, 11-year-old cat Mogwai.

“On a rainy Sunday afternoon, after almost 11 years of being part of our family, our dearest Mogwai has crossed over the rainbow bridge 🌈,” Anne announced in an Instagram post on July 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

“He will always be my little gremlin munchkin. Sweet dreams old man. We are going to miss him,” she added.

Meanwhile, local celebrities extended their condolences to the It’s Showtime host on the comment section.

“Rest well, Mogwai. ❤️ hugs, Anne. 🫂” Jessy Mendiola wrote.