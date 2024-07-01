EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Anne Curtis mourns death of 11-year-old cat Mogwai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Photo courtesy: annecurtissmith / IG

Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis mourns the passing of her fur baby, 11-year-old cat Mogwai.

“On a rainy Sunday afternoon, after almost 11 years of being part of our family, our dearest Mogwai has crossed over the rainbow bridge 🌈,” Anne announced in an Instagram post on July 1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

“He will always be my little gremlin munchkin. Sweet dreams old man. We are going to miss him,” she added.

Meanwhile, local celebrities extended their condolences to the It’s Showtime host on the comment section.

“Rest well, Mogwai. ❤️ hugs, Anne. 🫂” Jessy Mendiola wrote.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Balikbayan box

BOC urges OFWs, families to claim abandoned balikbayan boxes

56 mins ago
PAL iphone 15 Cleartrip.ae

Nag-book lang, naka iPhone na: OFW breadwinner receives iPhone 15 from PAL’s Cleartrip.ae campaign

1 hour ago
Kristine Template

DMW distributes P1 billion out of P2.8B for OFWs in distress

2 hours ago
julia as tashigi

Filipino-American actress casted for ‘One Piece’ Season 2 live action

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button