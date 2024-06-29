South Korean actor Kim Ji-soo to star in Philippine TV series

South Korean actor Kim Ji-soo will be starring in a Philippine television series “Black Rider,” top-billed by Ruru Madrid and Yassi Pressman.

Ji-soo, who is known for his roles in popular K-drama series including “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” and “The Doctors,” is the new addition to the cast of GMA Network’s action-drama series, as announced on Instagram.

“Ang umaatikabong aksyon, itotodo na sa pagdating ng South Korean actor na si Kim Ji Soo! Kilalanin ang kanyang karakter sa primetime action-serye ng masa na #BlackRider!” GMA Network wrote in a post.

The Korean actor also shared the poster on his Instagram stories.