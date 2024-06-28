Karla Estrada says family house ‘not for sale anymore’

Karla Estrada took to social media to announce that she will not be selling their two-storey family house in Quezon City, which was previously reported being sold for P50 million.

In a Facebook post, Estrada said she wanted to end the conversation about their house, calling out a digital magazine for posting an article with a photo of the house and her family members.

“Pasensya na at tatapusin na natin ang tungkol sa bahay ko at tigilan na ang pag post ng bahay ko kasama ang mga anak ko pati narin ang 80yrs old na nanay ko. Baket??? Para Saan at kasama ang family picture namin??” Estrada said.

Estrada said that their house had been up for sale for three years and selling it is not a measurement of their financial status.

“Kasama ba sa requirements ng mga broker ang sabihin ang dahilan pag nag papa benta ng properties namin? Kailangan naghihirap na sa buhay agad kaya nagbebenta ng ari-arian? Medyo malayo ata sa katotohana yun kasi masisipag kami sa buhay,” the singer-actress said.

In December last year, Estrada’s house was posted on social media by a real estate broker. The house includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a car garage that can fit five to six vehicles.

“O eto na para na rin sa latest update about my house, at nang matapos na ang lumang balitang ito…my house is not for sale anymore. Kaya sa mga panay post dyan hanggang ngayon, na mistulang pa broker na kayo, ayan na ang latest,” Estrada said.

Their family house was posted on Instagram, days after Daniel Padilla also sold his sports car for P6 million.