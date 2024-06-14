Bea Alonzo on breakup with ex-fiance Dominic Roque: “Hindi ako ang nakipag-break”

Bea Alonzo clarified that she did not initiate the breakup with her ex-fiance Dominic Roque.

The statement was revealed by the actress in a television interview with Nelson Canlas during the “24 Oras” newscast.

“Actually, that’s false. Hindi. Hindi ako ang nakipag-break,” Bea said to set the record straight, after some netizens presumed that she was the one who initiated their split.

However, Bea said that the breakup is “amicable” and would not want to further talk about the topic to give respect and preserve the good memories with her former partner.

“Let’s leave it in the past and it’s amicable. OK naman kami. I think it would be disrespectful to the relationship and to the other person to talk about it,” Bea said.

Bea admitted that she was affected by the false narratives regarding her life and her previous relationship.

“And when you’re going through something really difficult in your life and you have other people narrating it for you in a different way, very different from the way you see it and very different from the truth, sobrang sakit niya,” the actress said.

Bea and Dominic started dating in January 2021 and got engaged in July 2023. The former couple confirmed their breakup in a joint statement released in February this year.

Bea will make her teleserye comeback with the murder-mystery series “Widows’ War” on July 1.