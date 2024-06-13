EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

P-Pop group BINI halts “Araw ng Kalayaan” performance due to safety concerns

Kristine Erika Agustin

Screengrabbed from RTVM

P-pop girl group BINI had to cut short their performance during the “Araw ng Kalayaan” concert following the rowdy behavior of the audience.

The P-pop sensation performed in Quirino Grandstand during the Independence Day celebration organized by the government.

The performance was halted after some of the crowd were seen climbing the scaffoldings and flocking near the stage.

After performing their song “Lagi,” BINI members appealed to the crowd to maintain order for safety.

“Bago tayo magpatuloy, kailangan nating kumalma, guys. Dahil nahihirapan ‘yung mga security natin,” Jhoanna said.

“Kalma lang tayo, kasi gusto nating mag-enjoy ngayong gabi,” Maloi added.

