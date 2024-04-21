David Licauco to undergo operation for sleep apnea

Kapuso star David Licauco revealed that he will be undergoing surgery this April to address his condition called “sleep apnea.”

The medical condition causes the actor’s heart to temporarily stop beating while he is asleep.

The actor said he has been dealing with the health condition for 12 years now and he finally got to schedule the medical treatment.

“Sana gumaling, ‘di ba? Kasi hirap na hirap na ako eh,” he said in an interview with the local media.

David said he decided to take a minimally invasive procedure and would do radio frequency instead.

“Before, ang alam ko kasi ‘yung operation, dapat talagang one month ‘yung recovery,” he said.

“But when I got myself checked up a week before I left for Canada, sinabi na meron palang procedure na pwedeng 15 minutes lang tapos yung down time, one day lang. Hopefully, makatulong,” David continued.

David first opened up about his condition in a GMA News interview.

“It’s scary. It’s scary talaga, ‘yung sleep apnea. Basically my breathing stops about 30 seconds straight, about 24 times in an hour, when I’m sleeping,” he said.