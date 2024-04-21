EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan get married again in Siargao

Courtesy: Pat Dy/Instagram

Actress Angelica Panganiban once again tied the knot with her husband Gregg Homan on Saturday, April 20, in Siargao.

The second wedding, now a beach-themed one, came four months after they first got married on December 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California through an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Stunning photos of the couple surfaced on the internet, with Angelica looking as “angelic” as ever with her simple yet elegant white wedding gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11)

Photographers Nelwin Uy and Pat Dy shared several photos of the wedding on social media, describing it as having “the chillest vibe anyone could hope for.”

Celebrity guests and close friends of the couple attended the wedding including Bela Padilla, Kim Chiu, Anne Curtis, Glaiza de Castro, Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo, and many more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Angelica and Gregg first confirmed their relationship in January 2021, followed by the announcement of their engagement in October 2022.

Their daughter, Amila, was born in September 2022.

