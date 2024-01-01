Angelica Panganiban is now married

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban and fiancee Gregg Homan have tied the knot as they ended 2023 with a bang.

On New Year’s Day, Angelica shared photos of their intimate wedding together with their baby Amila on her Instagram account.

Angelica is glowing in her simple white gown while Gregg wore a light brown suit.

“123123. Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan,” she wrote in the caption.

“Maligayang bagong taon – Mrs. Angelica Panganiban Homan,” the actress added.

Angelica and Gregg announced their engagement when the actress was still pregnant with Amila.