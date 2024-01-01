EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban is now married

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Angelica Panganiban/Instagram

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban and fiancee Gregg Homan have tied the knot as they ended 2023 with a bang.

On New Year’s Day, Angelica shared photos of their intimate wedding together with their baby Amila on her Instagram account.

Angelica is glowing in her simple white gown while Gregg wore a light brown suit.

“123123. Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan,” she wrote in the caption.

“Maligayang bagong taon – Mrs. Angelica Panganiban Homan,” the actress added.

Angelica and Gregg announced their engagement when the actress was still pregnant with Amila.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Main Photo Vol 10 Iss 31

New Year, New Policies for 2024

1 hour ago
Fireworks Dubai iStock

OFWs share amazing fireworks shows across UAE

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 22

Filipino celebrity couples who ‘put a ring on it’ this 2023

19 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 31T161204.215

An open letter to my 2023 self: We’ve made it to another year

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button