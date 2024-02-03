Netizens think Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo are incompatible

Netizens have voiced their opinion that Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo are incompatible.

The controversy began when Alonzo denied any wedding plans with Roque, despite his earlier statement indicating that they were considering getting married.

One commenter said: “Parang feeling ko hindi sila compatible, need ni Bea yung mas mature sa kanya. Yung tipong kukutusan siya pag may topak siya. Im a Bea fan, like super. Pero parang bata pa si Dom for her.”

“I agree! I admire Bea a lot and feeling ko din mas bagay talaga sa kanya ‘yung matured. Sana may chance sila ni Echo,” another one commented.

Meanwhile, others wished a better partner for Bea: “Sana maghanap si Bea ng lalaki gaya ng husband ni Maja Salvador. Matured, simple at mayaman.”

“Yeah. She needs someone who will lead, not she will lead the relationship,” another one agreed. “Nakakapagod ‘yon ha. I see her with someone who is a lot smarter and someone who will provide everything kasi pqrang worrier si Bea sa future at ‘pag di na siya magtatrabaho, parang kulang ang kita ni Dom to provide for their future.”

On February 1, 2024, Alonzo told the press that nothing is final regarding their wedding.

“Wala pa. I cannot tell you because we haven’t really prepared anything yet,” Alonzo stated, explaining both of their hectic schedules.

Last month, Roque told the public that Alonzo is already working on the wedding preparations and the list of godparents is not finalized yet. Moreover, he revealed that Kathryn Bernardo is on the list of guests while her former boyfriend Daniel Padilla is excluded.