Sharon Cuneta reveals short ‘break up’ with Kiko Pangilinan

Staff Report

Courtesy: Kiko Pangilinan/Instagram

Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and her husband former senator Kiko Pangilinan briefly broke up in an interview.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Cuneta said that she and her husband had an argument that led to a quick separation.

“Nag-away kami. Naghiwalay kami. Tapos nagbati na kami. So okay?” she said.

Cuneta welcomed the New Year at an event in Pasay City. She later went live on her Instagram account with Pangilinan and her children Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.

This was not the first time Cuneta gave a hint that they were going through a rough patch as a married couple.

“I’m sorry to anyone I have hurt or may have hurt. Every post I made was just to show you when I was sad, and like everyone else that was normal. After sadness, we fixed some things and we become happy,” said Cuneta in a previous Instagram post.

Cuneta said her social media accounts will be overhauled for 2024 as they embarked on a family trip in Asia.

The megastar has also a full schedule this year including five films and two concerts.

