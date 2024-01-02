EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Empress Shuck suffers from miscarriage

Actress Empress Shuck-Guingona revealed in an Instagram post on January 1, 2024 that she lost her twins in a miscarriage.

“This year, we would’ve been a family of four or even five. From two embryos, to one, then to none. I’m still not sure how to talk about it. I just know that sometimes our plans for ourselves don’t align with God’s plans for us,” she shared.

Empress also thanked her family, as well as her husband, who were there for her during these trying times.

Shuck was married in 2011 with Vino Guingona, the grandson of former Philippine Vice President Teofisto Guingona Jr. The couple have 1 daughter named Athalia.

