Xian Lim deletes YouTube videos with Kim Chiu

Xian Lim and Kim Chiu spending time together last 2019. Photo from Kim Chiu and Xian Lim's instagram.

Amidst the rumors of their possible split, fans took notice as Xian Lim recently deleted his YouTube videos with his long-time partner, Kim Chiu.

Kim and Xian, collectively known as KimXi, have been together since 2012. Although the couple announced their relationship to the public in 2018, they disclosed that they were together a year after they filmed “My Binondo Girl” back in 2011.

Recently, fans have been speculating that the couple have broken up due to their lack of social media content together.

Recently, Xian also posted an Instagram video showing his “Lover.”

 

It is a famous trend where someone shows himself/herself in front of the mirror before showing his/her significant other in the next frame as a reference to Taylor Swift’s hit song “Lover.”

In the video, Xian Lim showed a red puppet as if it was his lover.

There is still no direct confirmation regarding their split but Kim said on an interview with a local media outlet that she wants to keep their current relationship status to themselves.

