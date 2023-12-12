EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Derek Ramsay says Ellen Adarna suffered from miscarriage

Courtesy: Ellen Adarna/Instagram

Actor Derek Ramsay revealed that his wife Ellen Adarna recently suffered from a miscarriage.

In a report on the entertainment website Pep, they found out that Ellen was pregnant during their recent trip to Spain.

“Nung nasa Spain kami, nalaman namin na preggy si Ellen. And then, unfortunately, we lost the baby,” Derek said in a press briefing.

“Pero at least alam namin na hindi kami baog,” he added.

Derek said they discovered Ellen was pregnant when the latter’s period was delayed. The actor said his wife has never been delayed.

Ellen then took a pregnancy test and came out with a positive result.

The couple then noticed that the actress had spotting which is a common sign of miscarriage.

“Nag-i-spotting na siya, and then eventually, we lost the pregnancy. So there’s nothing major — hindi niya kailangang magparaspa or anything. It was still early on in the trimester, a few weeks lang naman,” he added.

The couple said they hope to be pregnant again two years after they got married.

