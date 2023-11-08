Catherine Camilon found bloodied by witnesses before disappearance, police investigating

Two witnesses reported that they saw Catherine Camilon, the missing beauty queen and Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate, in a bloody state while she was being moved from one car to another by three men. This happened on the night of October 12, just before Catherine’s family reported her missing, said an exclusive report of GMA’s 24 Oras on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The witnesses told the police what they saw. One of the men involved even threatened them with a gun. The police have identified this person as a suspect based on witness descriptions and a photo lineup.

On October 13, Catherine’s sister Chin-Chin took to Facebook to ask for help. She mentioned that Catherine called her on October 12 at 8 p.m., but her phone stopped working the next morning. Chin-Chin also shared information about Catherine’s car and her physical description.

As a reaction to the statements of the two witnesses, Catherine’s sister posted a video of her in a post saying, “Kung ano man ang sitwasyon, sana makita ka na at maiuwi ka na sa atin mahal na mahal kita .”

Catherine, who is from Tuy in Batangas, was last seen at a mall in Lemery on October 12 at 7 p.m. She told her mother that she was at a gas station in Bauan. Catherine had plans to meet with a company called Balisong Channel in Batangas City, but they confirmed she hadn’t visited their office since December 13, 2021.

Catherine participated in the Miss Grand Philippines competition in July, but she did not win. In addition to her beauty queen activities, she works as a teacher in Tuy. The police are still looking into her disappearance.