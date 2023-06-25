‘Idol yan’: Vhong Navarro admits they can’t compete with TVJ

It’s Showtime host Vhong Navarro said that there is no point in comparing them with the original ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon.

Vhong said that the trio are already legendary and part of Philippine icons.

It’s Showtime will now be shown on GMA-7’s GTV after their noontime agreement with TV5 ended.

The TVJ will now occupy the noontime slot of the Kapatid network.

“Siyempre masaya dahil meron ulit nagpatuloy sa amin sa bagong tahanan para ipagpatuloy natin kung ano ‘yung nasimulan natin 13 years ago,” Vhong said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Siyempre noong miniting kami at sinabi sa amin na, ‘May bago kayong tahanan,’ nanumbalik ‘yung saya,” he added explaining their reaction when they found out that they will be airing in a different channel.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa TV5, sa Kapatid, kasi sila ‘yung unang nagpatuloy sa amin sa kanilang tahanan. Talagang ibinigay din namin ‘yung best namin para ma-entertain at mapasaya ang mga madlang people,” Vhong said.

Vhong also responded on comments comparing their show to TVJ.

“Una sa lahat, walang makakatumbas sa TVJ. Idol ‘yan eh. Isa sila sa mga nagsimula ng noontime show at sila ang pinakamatagal. Kumbaga, wala diyang papalit, susunod na lang,” Vhong said.