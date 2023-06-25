EntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘Idol yan’: Vhong Navarro admits they can’t compete with TVJ

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

It’s Showtime host Vhong Navarro said that there is no point in comparing them with the original ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon.

Vhong said that the trio are already legendary and part of Philippine icons.

It’s Showtime will now be shown on GMA-7’s GTV after their noontime agreement with TV5 ended.

The TVJ will now occupy the noontime slot of the Kapatid network.

“Siyempre masaya dahil meron ulit nagpatuloy sa amin sa bagong tahanan para ipagpatuloy natin kung ano ‘yung nasimulan natin 13 years ago,” Vhong said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Siyempre noong miniting kami at sinabi sa amin na, ‘May bago kayong tahanan,’ nanumbalik ‘yung saya,” he added explaining their reaction when they found out that they will be airing in a different channel.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa TV5, sa Kapatid, kasi sila ‘yung unang nagpatuloy sa amin sa kanilang tahanan. Talagang ibinigay din namin ‘yung best namin para ma-entertain at mapasaya ang mga madlang people,” Vhong said.

Vhong also responded on comments comparing their show to TVJ.

“Una sa lahat, walang makakatumbas sa TVJ. Idol ‘yan eh. Isa sila sa mga nagsimula ng noontime show at sila ang pinakamatagal. Kumbaga, wala diyang papalit, susunod na lang,” Vhong said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 25T133411.100

Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2023: A Spectacular Night of Beauty and Elegance

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 25T124703.184

Gas station staff asks friend to rob the store so he can leave work early

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 25T121051.238

Jose, Wally, Paolo say loyalty can never be bought

4 hours ago
quiboloy

Quiboloy says he’s bulletproof, claims US persecuting him

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button