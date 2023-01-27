EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: New record set for “World’s Largest Pizza” on January 2023

Prominent YouTuber Eric “Airrack” Decker ang global pizza chain store Pizza Hut have been awarded the Guinness World Record title for the world’s largest pizza.

According to a news statement published by Pizza Hut, the American international restaurant chain and Youtuber Eric “Airrack” Decker cooperated to create their record-busting 13,990-square-foot pizza inside the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, January 18.

The press statement stated that the pizza was produced using around 13,653 pounds of dough, more than 8,800 pounds of mozzarella, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, and over 630,496 pepperoni pieces.

To commemorate the reintroduction of its Big New Yorker—a menu item provided by the restaurant chain in the 1990s— Pizza Hut apparently opted to create the world’s largest pizza.

“Our customers have been begging us to bring back the Big New Yorker for more than two decades, so we knew we had to do something big,” said Pizza Hut President David Graves.

Decker joined Pizza Hut on their historic mission to recognise his burgeoning YouTube fan base.

“Thanks to my community, 2022 was a BIG year for our channel, and I promised them that we’d break this record if they helped me hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube, so here we are delivering on that promise,” Decker said in a statement. “To make it happen, we had to team up with the most iconic – and my favourite – pizza brand to show that NO ONE OutPizzas the Hut.”

Pizza Hut said the world’s largest pizza will be donated to charity organisations in Los Angeles.

