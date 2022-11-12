Herlene Budol backs out from Miss Planet International 2022 after ‘traumatic experience’

Herlene Budol and her team quit the Miss Planet International 2022 competition after her team experienced uncertainties in the competition.

Miss Planet Philippines national director and Budol’s manager Wilbert Tolentino announced this on his Facebook account.

“Due to uncertainties by the organizers, I have decided to withdraw Herlene ‘Hipon’ Budol from the competition despite numerous attempts to fix some pageant debacles. It seems like the Ugandan Government has no initiative to intervene,” Tolentino said without providing more details on the issue.

Tolentino said that he’s hurt for all the efforts wasted in joining the Miss Planet International.

“For me as MPP National Director, I’m very hurt. Not only we lost a crown, lost money, lost effort but lost time. But we will never lose hope, because we have [a] bright future back home,” he told fans.

“This is indeed a traumatic experience for all of us, but we fought for it until the end. And that is our mission,” Tolentino added.

Tolentino said that some candidates had a hard time entering the African country because they don’t have vaccination for yellow fever.

He said the hotel sponsor also backed out due to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and some were forced to look for alternative accommodation.

Miss Czech Republic Tamila Sparrow and Miss Jamaica Tonille Simone Watkis said that the pageant has been cancelled but the organizers have yet to issue an official statement.