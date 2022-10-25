Matteo Guidicelli among PSG course’s top graduates for 2022

Matteo Guidicelli has been selected one of the Presidential Security Group’s (PSG) best graduates of their Very Important Person Protection Course (VIPPC) for Classes 129-2022 and 130-2022.

On October 24, Guidicelli attended the closing ceremony at the PSG Grandstand at Malacañang Park. His wife, singer and actress Sarah Geronimo, was also there and placed Guidicelli’s VIPPC graduation badge on him.

During the ceremony, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos also awarded Guidicelli with the third sharp shot award.

PSG describes the course as “a highly-specialized professional service course that is offered to the PSG troopers who are dedicated to ensure a 360-degree protection of the President, his immediate family, as well as visiting heads of state or government.”

It was reported in August that Guidicelli had entered the PSG training program, which aims to strengthen personnel’s ability to provide full security to the president and his family.

Guidicelli, a second lieutenant in the Philippine Army Reserve Command, had previously finished the Scout Ranger Orientation and Leadership Development Course, which lasted a month.