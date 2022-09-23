Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones slams split rumors 

Actor Jericho Rosales and wife and model Kim Jones has slammed claims that they have already parted ways by exchanging sweet messages on their social media accounts during Jericho’s birthday.

Kim shared a photo of her husband while he was enjoying surfing in La Union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Jones (@kimcamjones)

“Birthday boy in his natural habitat. This year is yours @jerichorosalesofficial,” Kim wrote.

The actor immediately replied and said “I loooove! Back at you”.

In a previous report, Pep.ph said that Jericho avoided the question when he was asked about their rumored split.

“All right guys! I love you. Thank you!,” the actor said when asked about the status of his married life.

Rumors about Kim and Jericho having supposedly broken up persist on social media but the couple did not directly address it.

Jericho and Kim tied the knot in 2014.