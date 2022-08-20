Rhian Ramos gets candid about her new boyfriend Sam Verzosa

Rhian Ramos has opened up about new boyfriend Sam Verzosa who is a co-founder of Frontrow.

At the GMA Thanksgiving Gala in celebration of the network’s 72nd anniversary, Rhian was spotted getting cozy with Frontrow cofounder Sam Verzosa following which Sam also shared their sweet photos together on Instagram that were taken during the said event

Rhian has said that they became a couple during the time when they were both not searching and that “ Our conversations went from joking around at “Wowowin” to deeper, honest ones about our philosophies in life and what our next steps are, sharing our hopes and dreams for ourselves and the people we love.”

“I think it helped that we became closer during the pandemic, meeting more grounded, self-aware versions of ourselves. It’s also a big factor that we both love to talk about literally everything and never stop communicating,” Rhian said about what makes them click.