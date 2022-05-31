EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo saves husband Matteo Guidicelli from brother’s creature prank at beach

Sarah Geronimo came to the rescue of her husband Matteo Guidicelli at a beach.

Matteo shared a video of his wife saving him from a sea creature, on Instagram Monday, which was placed on his back by his brother Paolo. Matteo screamed in pain.

“Oh no, Paolo,” Sarah was heard. “Paolo, what did you do?”

The post described their time as a fun one over the weekend.

The video also attracted numerous comments from fans.

Sarah and Matteo married in February 2020 and they marked their second anniversary this year.

