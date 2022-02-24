EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ben&Ben to thrill Expo 2020 Dubai visitors with one-night-only concert this March 9

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Pinoy group hitmaker Ben&Ben will be performing for their Filipino and expat fans live on Expo 2020 Dubai this coming March 9.

Ben8Ben will light up the Jubilee stage from 9:00 pm, with their performances that will surely tug the heartstrings of the audiences.

“One of the most beloved Filipino bands – Ben&Ben are coming to perform LIVE at Expo 2020 Dubai! The band is dedicated to bringing richness to their music through songs of love, hope and positivity. 😍 Don’t miss out! Join us on 9 March to sing along to their heartfelt lyrics and vibe to their electric, youthful and creative tunes. ,” read the post on Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram account.

Known for their songs, “Pasalubong”, “Leaves”, and “MAPA”, the band’s popularity ranked 21 of their hit songs among Spotify’s top 200 in September 2021 from their album “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno”.

The concert, initially scheduled for January 27 – was moved to a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.

The group also made history on the music streaming platform with over 1,190,834,525 streams, earning them the title of Spotify’s ‘Most Streamed Filipino Artist’.

Before them, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Lea Salonga, Bamboo, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.

