Toni Gonzaga reportedly gives up “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, after hosting BBM-Sara proclamation rally

TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga will no longer be hosting the hit reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother”, according to ABS-CBN News.

A source stated that the former PBB main host will be replaced by Bianca Gonzales.

Reports further state that Gonzaga ‘voluntarily endorsed’ Gonzales to be the main host. It added that Gonzaga did not tender a formal resignation as well.

The news comes exactly a day after Gonzaga hosted the proclamation rally of the UniTeam candidates comprised of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and vice-presidential aspirant Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

This is a developing story.  

