LOOK: Filipina designs wedding gowns of Korean celebrity Park Shin-hye

Korean celebrity Park Shin-hye chose a Filipino designer’s works for her wedding photo shoot.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tied the knot on January 22 and are now set to welcome their first child together soon.

Fans were delighted to see the two dressed up and looking happy in their wedding photo shoot, where Park Shin-hye wore dresses created by Filipina fashion designer Monique Lhuillier.

RELATED STORY: Meet these Pinoy fashion designers who know how to ‘dress to kill’ with their creations

The couple’s acting agencies, Salt Entertainment and Studio Santa Claus, shared photos from their wedding photo shoot and Park Shin-hye wore a long-sleeved Monique Lhuillier lace gown with a corset-inspired bodice.

The dress is from the Monique’s Spring 2021 bridal collection and the bride kept her hairstyle in a neat chignon with a side part.

Choi Tae-joon looked dashing in a traditional dark tuxedo and bow tie and the mom-to-be wore a second Monique Lhuillier creation for another look from the designer’s Spring 2022 lineup. The dress has Queen Anne’s Lace floral details and puff sleeves.