Filipina impresses judges in blind auditions, secures spot The Voice Belgium

A Filipina impressed the international community after wowing the judges during the blind auditions of The Voice Belgium.

After ten years, Andrea Alcoba returned to audition for The Voice Belgique and in Season 9, Alcoba impressed the coaches with her rendition of “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain.

French singer and winner of the 2006 Nouvelle star Christophe Willem rotated earlier and this was followed by Black M, a French rapper and singer-songwriter.

Alcoba said he liked both but preferred Black M adding, “I chose Black M because of his genre of music, Pop and R&B so I can relate more to his genre of music.”

Alcoba is currently isolated as he tested positive for COVID.

Although he had a cough and a cold, he promised that he would continue to train for the battle round to show the Filipinos’ singing skills.