Alex Gonzaga suffers miscarriage

Youtube vlogger Alex Gonzaga revealed in an Instagram post that she suffered from miscarriage three weeks ago.

Gonzaga said that it took some time before she shared the news on social media because she and her husband Mikee Morada followed her doctor’s advice.

“2 months ago we found out that I was pregnant and 3 weeks ago, we got heartbreaking news that we might be having an anembryonic pregnancy (blighted ovum),” she said.

“Our doctor advised us to wait for the process to naturally take its course. So we had to wait for a while for the pregnancy to finally end before we can tell our story,” Gonzaga added.

RELATED STORY: Lolit Solit says sorry to Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada over ‘miscarriage’ remarks

A blighted ovum occurs when a fertilized egg implants in the uterus but doesn’t develop into an embryo.

The health condition may lead to an early pregnancy failure or miscarriage.

The vlogger said that the experience tested her faith.

“Last Tuesday, the Lord’s will prevailed and we finally closed the book of our first pregnancy. We share our story to give hope that in the midst of this pain and loss the Lord will always sustain you,” Gonzaga explained.

READ ON: Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada now married

She also encouraged those who are in the same situation not to lose hope.

“At your own pace you can start to grieve and heal. Mikee and I held on to our Lord Jesus to prepare and help us accept our situation. He blessed us with a kind of LOVE that is ready to understand,” she said.

Gonzaga said that she and her husband will continue to pray for God to give them the ultimate blessing.

“To our baby whom we almost had, thank you for giving mommy and daddy joy even for a short span. Lastly, thank you to everyone who gave us time to heal,” she said. (TDT)