ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi clarifies he isn’t ‘Big Brother’ in hit reality show

ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi has clarified that he is not the one playing Big Brother in the broadcast networks’ reality show.

People have been thinking that Dyogi is Big Brother in the show despite his repeated denials.

“I think the imprint that I left in the beginnings of Big Brother, because I was the one na kapag may kontrobersya, ako ‘yung haharap. Tapos Kuya is a good mimic, my intonation, my inflection.”

“Because in the beginning I was really the one creatively in control. So malaki po ‘yung parte ng pagkatao ko na napupunta kay Kuya na napupunta sa programa because I was really in control. At that time, it was really my baby. It was really what I breathed day in, day out,” he added.

“Pinoy Big Brother” holds a very special place in Dyogi’s heart because of the long years he’s worked with the “same people who he now treats his family.” (AW)

