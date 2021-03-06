‘Ang pangit, ang lala’: Gerald Anderson denies ghosting Bea Alonzo, calls relationship ‘toxic’

Did he or did he not ghost actress Bea Alonzo? Gerald Anderson finally speaks up on his side of the story.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, where Anderson also confirmed that he is now in a relationship with actress Julia Barretto, Anderson also explained the ghosting issue.

“Wala po akong ghinost,” Anderson told Abunda.

Anderson also explained that the relationship with Alonzo was toxic for months.

“Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa ‘kin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner and then nag-decide ako na mag-walkout and ‘di magpapakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, ako ‘yung toxic — but being together we were very toxic, and hindi nirerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months and months and months of being on the rocks at medyo away? I mean ‘yun lang,” he said.

When pressed further on what happened during those months, Anderson refused to give more information.

“I’m just gonna leave it at that,” he said.

Anderson said that he can still remember that there was a formal break up between the two of them.

“I can remember that moment…I just don’t have the guts to put someone in a bad light because gusto ko linisin ang image ko or ‘yung side ko,” he said.

“Nasaktan pero wala na po kong magagawa, Tito Boy. Hindi rin ako ‘yung tipo ng tao na kahit ang daming nagsasabi na ‘di magsalita ka,’ I couldn’t look at myself in a mirror kapag nagkwento pa ko about my relationship, kung paano kami naghiwalay o ‘di naghiwalay,” Anderson added.

The actor also explained why he decided to stay silent despite the controversy in 2019.

“I will never throw someone under the bus para lang linisin ‘yung lalo na ‘yung tao na I have intimate moments with, I had happy moments with. Lalo na itong last, ang pangit. Ang lala,” he said. (TDT)