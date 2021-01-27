Jessy Mendiola says wedding with Luis Manzano sooner than expected

Jessy Mendiola is grateful for all the positive feedback she has been getting over her pre-nuptial video with fiancee TV host Luis Manzano.

Jessy released their prenup music video on her Youtube channel with over 260,000 subscribers.

“Gusto kasi namin simple lang. Sinadya namin na chill lang yung video kasi ganon kami talaga. Gusto namin kapag napanood ng mga tao, masaya lang din sila at relaxed habang nanonood,” Jessy told in an interview with Pep.ph.

The actress said that both she and Luis decided on the concept of their prenup video.

“Parehas kami. Beach people talaga kaming dalawa kaya naisip namin ipakita sa prenup video na we are at our happiest by the sea,” she added.

The video was taken at Amanpulo island in Palawan, an island that is close to both of them.

“It’s one of those places we fell in love with, and we wanted Amanpulo to be a part of this special moment in our lives,” she added.

The shoot was done in two days even though the rest of the team stayed in the island for five days. The actress said that they did not have a hard time doing the music video.

“Wala naman, sobrang nag-cooperate yung weather. Walang edit yung pics and video. Sakto kasi when we got there, it was raining. Pero after a day or two, nung shoot day na talaga namin, nawala yung ulan at nagclear up yung clouds. Kaya ang ganda ng sunset nun, halatang meant to be. Pinaganda ni Lord yung panahon,” she added.

Jessy is still mum on their wedding date but she said that the wedding may happen ’sooner than you think’. (TDT)