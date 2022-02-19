Ipagmalaki ang husay at talino ng Pilipino!

Tens of thousands of Filipinos from across the emirates personally witnessed the gala presentation for the Philippines National Day, which was dubbed as one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s grandest national day celebrations.

The Philippines fused amusing elements that highlighted the significance of preserving and retelling its 4,000-year cultural history through visual art, immersive music, and impressive artistic performances.

The day-long events witnessed two Philippine flag-raising events: one at the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ during the morning and at the Al Wasl Plaza during the official ceremony in the afternoon.

Upbeat vibes and cheerful crowds welcomed the Philippines’ National Day Parade that circled all around the Expo site.

The immersive ceiling of the Al Wasl Plaza likewise projected the vibrant colors of the Philippine flag, with a unique soundscape experience that captivated the Expo’s global audience.

STRENGTHENING TIES

H.E. Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, together with ranking UAE officials welcomed the Philippine delegation during the official ceremonies, led by Philippine Minister of Trade and Industry and Chairman of the Philippines Organizing Committee for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Sayegh underscored the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its ties with the Philippines across several sectors and aims to explore new avenues of cooperation as a key trade partner in the Southeast Asian region.

“The Philippines Pavilion showcases the successes and the innovations of its people, promotes the Philippines’ growth sectors, including Infrastructure, ICT, and Eco-tourism, and positions the country as a key trade partner in the region,” said Al Sayegh.

He added: “The relationship between our two countries, which was established in the early 1970s, is based on shared visions and mutual respect. Given that the Philippines is one of the most dynamic economies in the East Asia Pacific region, we are keen on exploring new prospects of cooperation between our public and private sectors within areas of common interest.”

The Philippines’ Minister for Trade and Industry, Commissioner General of the Philippine Pavilion and Chair of the Philippine Organizing Committee for Expo 2020 Dubai Secretary Ramon Lopez, for his part, highlighted the UAE’s commendable efforts in its ongoing success of holding the Middle East’s first-ever Expo. “We commend the UAE government for its bold initiative in hosting the first world expo in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region and in delivering what (has) turned out to be the biggest and most impressive Expo ever. We are proud to be part of such an achievement. Expo 2020 Dubai has been a game-changer in Philippine-UAE economic relations, opening up unlimited opportunities in trade, tourism and investments. We project increased revenues in major industry sectors,” said Lopez.

Philippines Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos emphasized that the one-day event was not only well-attended and appreciated by OFWs, but also captured the hearts of Expo 2020 visitors.

“It’s always a delight to see our fellow Filipino compatriots who have driven from all seven emirates to converge in Dubai for this momentous occasion that celebrates the pride of our nation. As equally astounding is how Expo 2020 Dubai’s global audiences resonated and responded with smiles and gratitude to all of our events and presentations, and joined in the excitement of our festivities,” said Gaetos.

PROUD OFW COMMUNITY

The overseas Filipino community in the UAE lauded the sense of history and nationalism that the celebration imparted.

For Con Simera, an OFW based in Abu Dhabi for over 14 years, she found the powerhouse performance titled ‘Daluyong ng Diwa’ (Tides of our Soul) particularly heartfelt.

“The lyrics of the song used has very inspiring lines for OFWs like myself. The lines “Maaaring abuhin ang alapaap. Maaari mawala sa isang sulyap ang lahat ng ating mga pangarap” is a reminder for us as OFWs to continue chasing for our dreams, and that we should grab the opportunity to fulfill them at every chance we get,” said Simera.

Simera said her travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai was more than worth it after witnessing the sculptures at the Bangkota seemingly come to life during the gala presentation.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Filipino investor Jean Sybico were impressed with the world-class display of Filipino talent and creativity.

“Labis po na pagmamalaki – walang mapaglagyan ng kasiyahan ko at ng aking pamilya! Na surprise po tayo lahat kasi no one knows about the show. Punong-puno ang site at kahit sa online kitang-kita na napakasaya ng okasyon,” said Sybico who watched the live feed of the show online.

“Pina-igting ng “Daluyong ng Diwa” ang pag-asa at lakas ng bawat Pilipino. It showed that Filipinos are multitalented – dumaan man ang nakaparaming pagsubok, pinaalala nito na we have talent at the best po tayo,” she added.

“Definitely, it was a huge confirmation that Filipinos are world-class performers. We have once again proven our excellence on the world stage as we gained a standing ovation from a multinational audience in the historic Expo 2020 Dubai. Congratulations on the superb, amazing and heart-stopping performance! Kudos to all the artists, casts and crew, and the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry, the Office of the Philippine Ambassador in the UAE, and to all of the Filipinos virtual man o onsite na nakiisa sa ating okasyon na ito,” said Sybico.