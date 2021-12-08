Editor's ChoiceFeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: ‘Gintong Ibtisama’: A special gift of 50 smiles of Filipinos to the UAE

Neil Bie

Filipinos have shared the gift of their smiles to the UAE through a series of photos that highlight the positive spirit of OFWs in the country.

The special montage of smiles of OFWs from across all seven emirates comes from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE’s ‘Gintong Ibtisama’ photography contest, which has officially shortlisted 50 entries.

In a 30-second video posted on their official Facebook page, the embassy highlighted that the viral smile of Filipinos around the world is among the Filipino’s unique qualities wherever they are in the world.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana said: “Filipinos are known the world over for their wonderful smiles so what could be a better gift to our Emirati brothers and sisters on their Golden Jubilee but a photo montage of 50 smiling Filipinos in the UAE.”

‘Gintong Ibtisama’ stems from the fusion of the ‘Ginintuan’ which means ‘Golden’ in the Tagalog language, and ‘Ibtisama’, the Arabic word for ‘smile’.

“Our smiles, the Filipinos’ gift to the UAE on its Golden Jubilee!” read the message from the video.

Of the 50 submitted entries, the embassy recognized the top three submissions as follows:

First Prize: Anthony Darwin Anos
Second Prize: Tristan Legaspi
Third Prize: Flerida Pajate

Watch the video here:

