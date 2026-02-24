CIASI UAE 61892 SOLID JUMA distributes iftar meals to worshippers in Dubai

Members of the Confederation of Ilocano Associations Inc. “Samahang Ilokano” – UAE Chapter (CIASI UAE 61892 SOLID JUMA) distributed iftar meals to worshippers in Dubai.

Held at Masjid Al Hudaiba on Feb. 22, in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, the Filipino community group provided food packs, including water and dates, to a total of 100 women attending the mosque.

Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan, is an important tradition for Muslims worldwide. In the UAE, it is customary for community groups and mosques to offer free food packs to allow everyone to partake in the meal, reflecting the spirit of charity and communal solidarity.

Through this activity, the group showed how the Filipino community participates in local charitable efforts, providing support to the wider community during Ramadan.