‘Panalangin namin ang patuloy mong tagumpay’: PH ambassador hails Alex Eala’s historic run in Dubai

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver hailed tennis star Alex Eala’s breakthrough run at the Dubai Tennis Championships, calling her victories a source of pride not just for Filipinos in the UAE but for the entire nation.

“We are immensely proud of Alex Eala and her incredible string of victories here in the UAE. Her grit, humility, and passion have captured the heart and admiration of every Filipino,” Ambassador Ver said in a statement sent to the media on Feb. 19, following Eala’s latest win.

Eala advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Sorana Cirstea 7‑5, 6‑4 in the Round of 16 on Feb. 18, extending her strong campaign in Dubai.

With this victory, she became the first Filipino to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships since the tournament began in 2001. The win also marks her second WTA 1000 quarterfinal appearance, following her semifinal run at the Miami Open last season.

She will now face World No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States in the last eight.

Cheering for Alex

The Philippine envoy said Eala’s performance resonated deeply with overseas Filipinos who filled the stands during her matches, waving flags and cheering loudly at every point.

“These wins are not just for her, but for the entire Filipino nation,” Ver said. “They are an inspiration that with dedication and faith, the Filipino spirit can shine anywhere in the world.”

Beyond the match results, Ambassador Ver emphasized the collective pride felt by the Filipino community in the UAE, where thousands turned out in support.

“Maraming salamat din sa ating mga kababayan dito sa UAE sa inyong walang-humpay na suporta, sigaw, at pagmamahal,” the ambassador said. “Sa bawat tagumpay ni Alex, at iba pang kababayan sa anumang larangan, napapatunayan na sa pagkakaisa ng mga Pilipino, walang imposible.”

‘Panalangin namin ang patuloy mong tagumpay’

Earlier, after her straight‑sets victory over world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini, 6‑1, 7‑6(5), Eala reflected on the strong Filipino presence inside the stadium.

“In the tiebreak, I was trying everything to keep myself in check,” she said. “At the change of ends, I was thinking, this stadium is full of Filipinos. I thought, ‘How many of them are probably praying for me to win?’ So I really had to give everything I got.”

Echoing her remark, the ambassador reponded: “Sagot namin, lahat kami, Alex — panalangin namin ang patuloy mong tagumpay, sabay sa aming dasal para sa tagumpay ng bawat Pilipino sa UAE at saan man sa mundo.”

“Mabuhay ka, Alex. At mabuhay ang bawat Pilipinong nagdadala ng dangal sa ating bansa, saan mang panig ng mundo,” he added.