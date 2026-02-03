PH Consulate in Dubai brings Baybayin calligraphy to Filipino schools in the UAE

Filipino students in the United Arab Emirates received a hands-on lesson in their cultural heritage as the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai brought its Baybayin Workshop Series to local schools.

Led by Baybayin calligrapher and martial artist Gino Banola, the series taught the pre-Spanish Filipino script and aimed to inspire pride in students’ roots.

Held from Dec. 3, 2025, to Jan. 22, 2026, the workshops took place at Far Eastern Private School (FEPS)-Halwan, FEPS-Al Shaba, and United International Private School.

The initiative was part of the Consulate’s broader cultural diplomacy program, which promoted Filipino arts, creativity, and heritage in accessible ways.

Last year, the Consulate held a Baybayin workshop during the Buwan ng Wika celebration, titled Katha, introducing participants to the ancient Filipino writing system, which is now at risk of disappearing.