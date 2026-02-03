Community NewsLatest News

PH Consulate in Dubai brings Baybayin calligraphy to Filipino schools in the UAE

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago

Screengrabbed from PCG Dubai/FB

Filipino students in the United Arab Emirates received a hands-on lesson in their cultural heritage as the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai brought its Baybayin Workshop Series to local schools.

Led by Baybayin calligrapher and martial artist Gino Banola, the series taught the pre-Spanish Filipino script and aimed to inspire pride in students’ roots.

Held from Dec. 3, 2025, to Jan. 22, 2026, the workshops took place at Far Eastern Private School (FEPS)-Halwan, FEPS-Al Shaba, and United International Private School.

The initiative was part of the Consulate’s broader cultural diplomacy program, which promoted Filipino arts, creativity, and heritage in accessible ways.

Last year, the Consulate held a Baybayin workshop during the Buwan ng Wika celebration, titled Katha, introducing participants to the ancient Filipino writing system, which is now at risk of disappearing.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Dubai Court hands suspended jail term, fine to woman convicted of shoplifting

58 mins ago
iStock 2085364237

UAE Labor Ministry warns public vs fake emails using MoHRE name

1 hour ago
IMG 8795

Tulfo criticizes Frasco over alleged self-promotion in tourism materials

2 hours ago
IMG 8794

DMW chief cites Abu Dhabi dialogue as key platform for protecting migrant workers

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button