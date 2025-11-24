Youth advocacy takes center stage in Shukran Festival 2025

The second week of Shukran Festival 2025 highlighted its official advocacy: “Digital Kindness – Using Social Media for Good,” as candidates of The Search for the Prince and Princess of Shukran showcased their platforms, emphasizing the positive impact of online engagement.

During the question-and-answer segment, participants from diverse nationalities shared their insights on promoting positivity, responsibility, and kindness in the digital space. The pageant continues to champion health, well-being, confidence, character, and community spirit among young contestants.

This segment also offered a preview of the Grand Coronation on Dec. 13, when the winners of the Prince and Princess of Shukran will be announced.

Held every weekend at Sahara Centre, Sharjah, the festival runs until Dec. 13. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, cultural performances, and engaging community activities each weekend.

Shukran Festival 2025 is organized by Infinite Communities, in partnership with Manny Johnson Production, The Filipino Channel, Sahara Centre, and Penz Global.