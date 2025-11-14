Filipino community in Qatar marks World Mental Health Day, advocates for OFWs’ well-being

The Filipino community in Qatar marked World Mental Health Day 2025 with an afternoon of learning and advocacy as the Knights of Rizal and the Las Damas de Rizal–Doha Chapter hosted a program at the Philippine School Doha on Oct. 11.

Under the global theme “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” the event highlighted the growing need for mental health support among overseas Filipinos, emphasizing that crises are not limited to large-scale disasters but also include personal struggles, workplace stress and the emotional challenges of living far from home.

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celio D. Melicor delivered a special message reaffirming the Embassy’s support for the well-being of Filipinos in the country. Meanwhile, Lady Dr. Analiza Binondo, president of the Las Damas de Rizal–Doha Chapter, opened the program by underscoring the importance of accessible mental health services and the day’s relevance to the community.

The program featured a series of educational and wellness-focused activities. Two resource speakers delivered the event’s core sessions: Dr. Marylendra “Neth” Penetrante, who spoke virtually from the Philippines on “Thriving, Flourishing, Living,” and Dr. Dianne Joy Closa-Bonsol, who discussed strategies for building resilient workplaces in her talk, “From Stress to Strength.”

Sir Dr. Elvin Fajutagana, chapter commander of the Knights of Rizal–Doha, closed the program with a message of gratitude to participants and volunteers. Event hosts left attendees with a reminder that seeking help is a sign of strength and encouraged them to carry the day’s lessons forward.