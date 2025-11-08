IECEP UAE gears up for 17th Annual General Membership meeting and convention

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP UAE) is set to hold its 17th Annual General Membership Meeting and Convention (AGM & Convention), bringing together Filipino electronics engineering professionals.

Scheduled on November 29, 2025, at the Royal Rose Hotel, Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Innovating Beyond Boundaries: The Power of Engineering Minds,” will serve as a platform to celebrate professional achievements, foster innovation, and strengthen the bonds of the global electronics engineering community.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., participants can expect a dynamic lineup of sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at promoting continuous learning and professional growth. Attendees will also earn applied CPD points, providing an important credential for career advancement.

Distinguished guests from the Philippines are expected to attend, bringing international perspectives and insights to discussions that highlight the evolving role of electronics engineers in the UAE.

All electronics engineering professionals and members are invited to participate in the daylong event. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and come prepared to engage, learn, and collaborate with peers.